Medford police investigating possible homicide

Medford, Ore. – Detectives are working on a homicide investigation after an apparent “disturbance” led them to the discovery of a dead body Monday.
On October 2 at 6:42 a.m. officers with the Medford Police Department conducted a welfare check at a home in the 500 block of Benson Street. There was evidence of a disturbance, but nobody was found at the home and the resident’s vehicle was missing, MPD said.
The vehicle was eventually found abandoned in the 100 block of Mariposa Terrace at 9:52 a.m.
An hour later, three people believed to be involved in the case were found walking on Barnett Road near Black Oak Drive. They were detained by police.
The investigation then led police to the 9100 block of East Antelope Road. At that location, detectives found a man’s body. Police aren’t sure why he died, but they’re treating the case as a homicide.
Police have not yet released addition information in the ongoing investigation.