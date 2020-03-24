Medford police search for possible victims of sexual assault suspect

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man accused of sexually assaulting two girls is behind bars as police search for other possible victims.
The Medford Police Department said the two girls each independently told investigators they were taken to “the woods” and sexually assaulted by 24-year-old Alejandro Alcala-Arroyo. The victims said they thought the perpetrator’s name was “Alejandro Alcala.”
Alcala-Arroyo was arrested on sexual assault charges on March 20, 2020.
MPD said they believe there may be additional victims in the community. Anyone with further information is asked to call Detective Diane Sandler at 541-774-2247 or MPD Cultural Outreach Coordinator Lilia Caballero at 541-840-1295. Reference case number 20-4494.
A Spanish-language version of MPD’s press release is below:
El 30 de marzo, 2020 fué arrestado Alejandro Alcalá-Arroyo (24 años) por cargos de ataque sexual a dos jovencitas menores de edad. Los dos casos son independientemente separados uno del otro. Las jóvenes reportaron que Alcalá-Arroyo las llevó al “bosque” y las atacó sexualmente. Cada una de ellas cree que el que las atacó se llama “Alejandro Alcalá.” El Departamento de Policía de Medford continúa investigando éstos crímenes y creemos que posiblemente existan más víctimas en la comunidad. Por lo tanto, la policía le pide al público si alguien tiene información sobre Alejandro Alcalá-Arroyo comunicarse con la detective Diane Sandler al 541-774-2247 o con Lilia Caballero al 541-840-1295, Coordinadora de Asuntos Culturales del Departamento de Policia de Medford.