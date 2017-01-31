Medford Police seeking attempted murder suspect

Medford, Ore. – Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly fired several shots at a group of people in a Medford neighborhood.
Medford Police said just before midnight on Saturday, January 28, officers responded to an alley in the 100 block of Cottage Street after they received reports of shots fired.
According to officers, it was determined a man fired several rounds at a group of people then fled from the scene in a vehicle with another man. Nobody was injured, but shots struck an apartment building and a vehicle.
After an investigation, police identified 24-year-old Raymond Suarez Jr. as the suspected shooter.
MPD said Suarez has not been located. He is wanted for two charges of attempted murder and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
Police said Suarez may have gang affiliations in California and is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information about this incident or the location of Suarez, call police.