Medford Railroad Park opens for 38th season

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Railroad Park was filled with little ones and the young at heart Sunday. Despite the rain, around 1,400 people showed up for the first day.
This is the 38th year the Southern Oregon Live Steamers group and other groups have been offering rides to train lovers and families.
“It’s really cool that families can come in here for free especially because nowadays, parks cost so much money to get into especially when there’s rides and stuff so its a really good opportunity for families to come and do that,” volunteer Skyler Hart said.
The park is open on the 2nd and 4th Sunday of every month from now through October from 11 A.M. to 3 P.M. Attendance is free.
The park is run by volunteers and funded by donations. Medford Railroad Park is located at 799 Berrydale Ave in Medford off of Tablerock Rd.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he traveled across Asia and studied in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]