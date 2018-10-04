Wet weather, cool temps bring reduction in fire danger levels

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The fire danger level has lowered for some forestlands in southwestern Oregon.
While previously in a state of “high” fire danger, the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest lowered the level to “moderate” on Thursday. Campfires will now be allowed throughout most of the forest, with some restrictions: fires along the Illinois River Road are permitted only in Forest Service-constructed fire rings and camping or campfires are always prohibited in the Ashland Watershed.
Citing weather changes, the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Southwest Oregon District announced the fire danger level across their district is now “low.” However, fire season is still in effect. ODF provided the following list of restrictions:
- No debris burning, including piles and debris burned in burn barrels.
- No fireworks on forestlands.
- Exploding targets and tracer ammunition, or any bullet with a pyrotechnic charge in its base, are prohibited.
- Campfires are allowed in designated campgrounds, and on private land with the landowner’s permission. Portable stoves using liquefied or bottled fuels may be used as well.
- Motorized vehicles are allowed only on improved roads; one shovel and one gallon of water, or one 2.5-pound or larger fire extinguisher, is required while traveling.
- Smoking while traveling will only be allowed in enclosed vehicles on improved roads, in boats on the water and other specifically designated locations.
- Any electric fence controllers must be approved by a nationally recognized testing laboratory, such as Underwriters Laboratories Inc., or be certified by the Department of Consumer and Business Services, and be installed and used in compliance with the fence controller’s instructions for fire safe operation.
Under IFPL I (One) – fire season requirements are in effect. In addition to the following:
- A Firewatch is required at this and all higher levels unless otherwise waived.