Medford School District opens its sixth Ivy pre-school location

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford School District held a grand opening of its sixth Ivy preschool location at Oak Grove elementary Monday evening.

The school came together in partnership with the Oregon Center of Creative Learning.

The addition of the new preschool at Oak Grove Elementary means preschools are now available in half of MSD elementary schools.

“The curriculum that the Ivy school uses is incredibly kids centric and students have a lot of fun when they are in these classrooms, but they learn a lot” said, Bret Champion, superintendent of Medford School District.

MSD said, the newest preschool shows progress toward a key district strategy to make preschool more accessible to Southern Oregon families.