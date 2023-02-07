Traveling state parks exhibit now on display at SOHS

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Southern Oregon Historical Society (SOHS) has just opened a new exhibit that’s only here for a limited time.

The exhibit celebrates 100 years of the Oregon State Park system and documents the beauty of each state park’s different environment.

It is a traveling exhibit from the Oregon Historical Society.

It will be on display until April and will be followed by another traveling exhibit on the history of wine in Oregon.

The state park exhibit features 18 photos, each from a different state park.

“It’s a wonderful exhibit because it really gives a sense of the natural diversity of our state, the ways that people have engaged with the environment in our state,” The Curator of Collections at SOHS Anna Sloan said.

Sloan said that the exhibit connects well with SOHS’s own exhibit highlighting local state parks here in the Rogue Valley.

The photographer behind the exhibit, Peter Marbach, will be at SOHS for a presentation on his work on February 23rd.

The exhibit is free to the public.

You can see it on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 12-4.