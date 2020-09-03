Medford School District supplies free Chromebooks to students

Medford School District is handing out chrome books to students to assist them and their parents with at-home learning.
Families lined up come for up to 3 hours to receive their free Chromebooks outside Central Medford high school this morning and again this afternoon.
Students say the technology will help them avoid missing out on opportunities.
“I’m most excited about the fact that my former school didn’t have a culinary class but Medford online does offer a culinary class… and I’m really into baking and cooking and stuff,” says Gavin Guyette, online student.
Medford School District says students can also get them at their schools next week.
It says not all students require a chrome book, but they are available to anyone who needs one.
