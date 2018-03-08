Medford could see new zoning

MEDFORD, Ore. — The City of Medford is looking at changing how some of its lands are zoned, specifically parks.
Right now the city does not have specific zoning for parks.
For example, Fichtner Mainwaring Park off Holly Street is zoned as single family residential.
The new zoning could allow parks to have larger signs, add landscaping standards, and make property uses clearer for the city and the public.
The idea still needs to go before the planning commission and city council before it’s approved.