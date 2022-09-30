Medford shooting suspect arrested

MEDFORD, Ore. – An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting in downtown Medford.

Police said on the night of Thursday, September 22, 22-year-old Spencer James Bliss got into an argument with a 29-year-old man. Bliss was reportedly armed with a handgun during the altercation but didn’t use it.

Shortly after the two parted ways, the man walked up to Bliss while he was parked in a car at the intersection of Almond Street and East 9th Street.

According to the Medford Police Department, Bliss shot the man and fled the scene. More rounds were allegedly fired as Bliss left the area. One of them hit a nearby home, but nobody was hurt.

On Thursday, September 29, Bliss was arrested for the shooting. He faces charges of assault, attempted murder, and reckless endangering.

Police said the victim remains in a Portland hospital in critical, but stable, condition.