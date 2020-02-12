Medford Uber driver arrested for sexual assault, police say

MEDFORD, Ore. – An Uber driver was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his passenger.
According to police, a 21-year-old woman was out with a group of friends in downtown Medford Saturday night. She became intoxicated so her friends called for an Uber to take her to a friend’s house.
The Medford Police Department said the Uber, a black Lexus with a plate reading VOLRIS” arrived at 1:29 a.m. Sunday. It was reportedly driven by 51-year-old Antonio Gonzalez-Salinas.
By 1:45, the woman still hadn’t arrived at the friend’s house, so her other friends tried to call the woman’s phone numerous times but they were repeatedly hung up on.
Investigators said eventually, the Uber driver answered the woman’s phone and said he was having trouble finding the house. Other attempts to call the woman’s phone were left unanswered.
Medford police said at 2:07 a.m., a relative tracked the victim’s phone to about two blocks from her destination. That’s when a relative and two others went to the location, arriving by about 2:30 a.m. They reportedly found the woman crying in the Uber’s passenger seat. Gonzalez-Salinas left the scene.
When the woman’s friends learned about the alleged sexual assault, they called police. Investigators say they eventually learned Salinas was repeatedly locking the doors while the assault was happening.
On Tuesday afternoon, Gonzales-Salinas was arrested at his home in the 1900 block of Erin Way. The victim’s cell phone was found inside his home, police said.
Gonzalez-Salinas was charged with kidnapping, sex abuse, attempted rape, and harassment. His bail was set for $360,000.
MPD said Gonzalez-Salinas has only one previous misdemeanor conviction for harassment, which was not sexual in nature.