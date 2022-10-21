Medford’s Central HS plans to expand to new location in 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. —A Medford High School has big plans to move, and expand its footprint in the city.

The Medford School District says Central Medford High School has found a new home. But the multi-million dollar project cant begin just yet. The company leasing the property won’t be out for about another year.

Central Medford High School, currently at 650 Royal Avenue, will move to the corner of Airport Road and Table Rock Road. Right now Columbia Distributing is leasing the site.

The district says in the process of buying the location for $8.4 million. The new 70,000-square-foot site will be able to accommodate up to 400 students.

“It really will be for any student in the Medford School District who wishes to have a more hands-on experience, and it may be for a full day or maybe for part of the day, we’re super excited about what it will look like in the future,” said Assistant Superintendent Brad Earl.

Before the pandemic began, the district was looking at Cobblestone Village as a potential third middle school location.

Now, Central Medford’s old location is becoming Oakdale Middle School fall. Once the year is up, the district will come in and start renovations on the facility.

It hopes to have students in the building in the fall of 2024.