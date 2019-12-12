Medford’s Chick-fil-A now hiring

MEDFORD, Ore. – As construction wraps up on Medford’s new Chick-fil-A restaurant, the chain announced they’re now hiring.
Franchise owner Chris Peyton, described as a Navy veteran and chicken lover, is looking for people to join his team.
Chick-fil-A’s corporate spokesperson sent KOBI-TV NBC5 the following statement Thursday:
Hiring has begun for the first Chick-fil-A restaurant in Medford! Local franchise owner Chris Peyton is actively seeking individuals with a passion for service to apply to join his team at Chick-fil-A Crater Lake & Pacific Hwy. Interested applicants are encouraged to visit the restaurant’s hiring website or text “careers” to 971-297-3942.
The new Chick-fil-A is located at 10 Rossanley Drive right next to Starbucks and across from Trader Joes. It should open in early 2020.