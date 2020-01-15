Home
Medford’s Eddie Bauer closing, corporate office says

MEDFORD, Ore. — One of the stores at the Rogue Valley Mall is closing.

Eddie Bauer is shutting its doors next Friday, the 24th.

The chain sells men and women’s clothing, outer wear, and gear.

We’re told the store has been at the mall for 19 years.

The next closest Eddie Bauer store is in Anderson, California or Bend.

