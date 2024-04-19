Medford’s Open Streets event kicks off downtown Friday

MEDFORD, Ore. – Downtown Medford’s Open Streets event is taking place Friday afternoon.

The event, which runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., is completely free and family friendly. It spans Ivy Street between Main and 8th Streets, and is a collaboration with Third Friday Medford.

Matt Brinkley, Medford’s Planning Director, says he’s anticipating a large turnout. He says there will be several fun activities to choose from, such as a scavenger hunt as well as plenty of shopping opportunities. Local organizations will be there with pop up tents and vendor booths.

Brinkley says he encourages everyone to come down, socialize, and support local business.

“You’re able to walk around wherever you want to, you don’t have to worry about crossing streets with some of the streets closed down, and just to be around all of the other members of the community, socializing, and having fun,” Brinkley said.

For more information or to get a full map of the event, visit the city of Medford’s website or medfordopenstreets.com.

