OSP investigating reports of human fetus found by students in Klamath Co.

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – OSP Troopers are currently investigating a report of a human fetus found in a Klamath County state park.

According to state police, the report which was received Wednesday indicated the fetus had been found at the Collier State Park day use area. When troopers responded they learned that several biology students from Henley High School had found a suspected human embryo while wading in the Williamson River.

Police say, the students, who were on a field trip at the time, indicated the embryo was approximately two inches long by a half inch wide.

OSP is currently investigating. For anyone who may have more information, please contact the Oregon State Police Klamath Falls Area Command.

