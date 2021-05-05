Mexican government promises full investigation after deadly metro collapse

MEXICO CITY, Mexico (NBC) – Mexican authorities have promised a full and open investigation into the collapse of a metro overpass that killed at least 25 people and injured dozens in Mexico City as questions mount over the line’s safety.
There’s anguish and anger in Mexico City as desperate families search for missing loved ones in this subway catastrophe. Some blame the government for negligence.
Officials believe the terrifying collapse, captured on video Monday night, was caused by a support beam failure.
One man’s father was on the train and didn’t survive. It’s a loss he says, he’ll never overcome.
Many others are still unaccounted for, including Laura Molina’s son Brandon, who takes that train home from work every night. She’s praying they find her son alive.
As authorities removed the wrecked train, there are new questions about the subway’s safety. Built in 2012, it’s one of Mexico City’s newest lines. The mayor says it underwent daily maintenance checks. But in 2017, damage from a powerful earthquake raised concerns about the structural integrity of the overpass.
Officials haven’t shared any prior issues found with this overpass.
Now as the investigation unfolds, families are demanding the truth about what caused this horrific tragedy.
When the metro line is up and running, it’s one of the most popular in the entire system, transferring six million people each and every day. And with it now down, the city’s brought in more than 450 buses to try to make up for that lack of service.