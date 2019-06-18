Mexican National Guard deploys to Guatemala border

TAPACHULA, Mexico (NBC) – There’s a buildup of security forces in Mexico near its border with Guatemala.
Mexican National Guard patrols arrived in Tapachula Tuesday to help restrict migration north through Mexico to the U.S.
The Mexican government pledged to deploy 6,000 National Guard members along its border with Guatemala.
Some of the patrols were deployed to back up Mexican immigration agents at a checkpoint.
The Trump administration and Mexico struck a deal to avert new U.S. tariffs on goods crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.
Mexico’s president agreed to a 45-day deadline to make visible progress in reducing the numbers of people trying to cross the U.S. border illegally.