Oregon bear euthanized after humans fed it, took selfies

Washington County, Ore. (NBC) – Wildlife officials in Oregon say they were forced to euthanize a friendly bear cub after too many people fed it.
The 100-pound bear was between two and three years old.
Locals often came up to it at the park, leaving behind sunflower seeds and trail mix and taking selfies. But officials say the bear had grown too familiar to human interaction and as a result could pose a safety risk.
Last week they made the decision to shoot and kill the bear.
Police had been getting calls about people spotting the bear since the beginning of June. They warned the public not to feed it and to avoid the animal after they found selfies taken with the bear.
In Oregon, it is also illegal to lure wild animals by leaving behind food or garbage.
The Department of Fish and Wildlife says the bear cub could’ve been relocated if it hadn’t grown so accustomed to human contact.