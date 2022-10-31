Miles the Brave loses two-year battle with brain cancer

ETNA, Calif. – Back in August, we told you about Miles Isbell, also known as Miles the Brave.

The 11-year-old has been battling brain cancer and trying to make an impact in his community.

We’re sad to report, that on October 21st, he lost his battle with cancer.

We met Miles at a Junior Livestock Market Auction showing off his pig, Petunia.

Petunia ended up selling for over $50,000, and Miles decided to donate a quarter of the sale to the Asante Foundation to help other kids.

Now, his legacy will live on through his selfless effort to help others in the community.

“Just his ability to make anybody smile, even in the toughest of times, he was joking right up until hours of his passing, he was making us laugh,” Miles’ mom, Joy Isbell said.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 5th for Miles.

It will start at noon at Sweezey Ranch in Etna, California.

Joy said the celebration is open to anyone who loved or was loved by Miles.