Military to join fight against COVID-19

(NBC News) The U.S. military is joining the fight against COVID-19.
Soon more than a thousand active-duty members will deploy to five vaccination sites to help deliver potentially life-saving shots.
“The military’s critical role in supporting sites will help vaccinate thousands of people per day and that ensure every American who wants a vaccine will receive one,” Andy Slavitt, senior advisor to the White House COVID-19 Response Team, said Friday.
The Biden Covid Response Team also outlined Friday its first uses of the Defense Production Act, directing companies to take action which it says will help Pfizer produce and deliver its vaccine faster, enlist six companies to make millions of quick COVID tests people can use at home, and also fund manufacturers to make a billion surgical gloves a month here in the United States.
Soon, the nation might have a third authorized vaccine.
Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson has asked the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization for its single-shot vaccine.
The company claims it’s 72 percent effective in preventing moderate to severe disease and is among the first to show effectiveness against the South African strain of the virus.
