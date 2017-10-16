Home
Miller Complex Fire continues to burn

Medford, Ore.- Oregon may be past the height of fire season but some wildfires are still burning.

One of which being the Miller Complex Fire which started on August 14th.

Today it’s still active, now 86-percent contained. It’s burned nearly 40,000 acres.

U.S. Forest Service officials say some of the issues that have furthered the wildfires in California, have also stoked the Miller Complex Fire.

“It looked like things were winding down a little bit. But then that same east wind phenomenon that destroyed the land and caused casualties in California. Also dried it out real badly here,” Tom Berglund of the U.S. Forest Service tells NBC5 News.

That lower relative humidity helped the fire to continue.

