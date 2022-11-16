Minivan crashes into Roseburg restaurant

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Five people were injured after a minivan crashed into a Roseburg restaurant.

First responders said on the afternoon of Tuesday, November 15, 95-year-old Jeanne Wallace drove her vehicle through the glass front of Seven Thai restaurant, striking several people that were seated at tables inside.

According to the Roseburg Fire Department, two people were found trapped under the vehicle. In total five people were injured, two of them were considered trauma patients.

“Statements to police officers on scene revealed the driver had inadvertently pushed down on the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal,” firefighters said. “The driver was uninjured and cited for careless driving.”

The vehicle was reportedly removed from the building by Roseburg Towing personnel.