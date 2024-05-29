Missing 36-year-old Josephine County man found

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Update: According to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, as of May 30 Adam has been found.

Original: The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community’s help to find a missing man.

According to police, 36-year-old Adam Richard Larson was last seen walking away from his home in the 2400 block of Hugo Road around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Adam is described as 6 feet tall, 180 pounds with brown eyes and hair.

Police believe he is still in the Hugo Road/Merlin area.

Anyone who has seen Adam or knows where he might be is asked to contact the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.