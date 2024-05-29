New information in Klamath County homicide investigation

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the death of Ted Foltz Tipton, whose body was found in a rural area about 11 miles north of Bonanza on May 15.

While very little information can be shared publicly, police say “there is a strong indication” that Tipton knew the person responsible for his death. They also believe residents in the area may have information relevant to their investigation, but have not yet come forward.

Many individuals have been cleared of involvement, while others remain of interest. The sheriff’s department says the forensic evidence that has been collected thus far may hold key information. Investigators are awaiting those results from the crime lab.

In the meantime, officers are continuing to follow-up on any tips they receive. However they are reminding the local community that accusations which have been posted to social media recently are not helping the investigation.

On Saturday, community members came together in remembrance of Ted Foltz Tipton, expressing their loss and questions directly to investigators.

Anyone with information surrounding Tipton’s death is asked to contact the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office at 541-850-5380.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.