Missing 84-year-old man, last seen at mall

MEDFORD, Ore.– An 84-year-old man from Ashland has been reported missing according to Medford Police Department.
Donald Taber went to the Rogue Valley Mall and dropped off his wife around 4 p.m., according to reports. When she came out of the mall around 6 p.m. she found that he was not in the parking lot.
Police checked the house in Ashland and found he had not returned home.
Reports say Taber does possibly have dementia.
He was driving a tan 2002 Pontiac Sunfire, OR plate 426FPE, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, red pants and brown boots.
If you have any information you are asked to call Medford Police.
Update: license plate number