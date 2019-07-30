Missing child found, family thanks deputies

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Numerous law enforcement officers helped a family reunite with their missing child.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said at about noon July 25, they received a report of a missing 4-year-old child with autism.
Within twenty minutes, 13 deputies were actively searching the area. Soon thereafter, staff members from Oregon State Police, Rural Metro Fire and the Bureau of Land Management joined the search.
Deputies said the surrounding neighborhood was canvassed and the child was found safe at 12:34 p.m.
“The Sheriff’s Office would like to extend their gratitude to our fellow agencies and is extremely proud of the teamwork and focus on a common goal to reunite this family,” deputies wrote.
The child’s family visited the sheriff’s office five days after their ordeal to say, “Thank you.”