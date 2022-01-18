Missing man found dead in Curry County

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – A missing man was found dead in rural Curry County.

Investigators said on December 8, 46-year-old Shane Feuerborn was reported missing by his son.

On December 12, a person hiking in the Windy Valley Trail area near Snow Camp Lookout found Feuerborn’s car parked at a trailhead. One of the car’s windows was rolled down and the vehicle was soaked inside, the Curry County Sheriff’s Office said. Feuerborn was nowhere to be found.

Search and rescue team members responded to the area and tried to find the missing man, but they had to cut the search short when darkness fell.

The next day, they returned with more equipment, but heavy snow was blanketing the area, hiding any possible trace of Feuerborn. Eventually, the search was called off until the weather got better and snow started melting.

Up until mid-January, investigators went to the area where Feuerborn’s vehicle was found to assess if conditions were favorable to a continued ground search.

On January 15, the Curry County Search and Rescue team returned to the area and found Feuerborn’s body near the Snow Camp Lookout. Deputies said it appeared he took his own life.

The sheriff’s office offered condolences to Feuerborn’s family and hopes it gives them some closure.

No further information was provided by investigators.