Missing man found dead in Jackson County

SHADY COVE, Ore. – A man who had been missing for over a week was found dead Friday.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said 30-year-old Samuel E. McKown was last seen in the Shady Cove area on the evening of December 1.

He was reportedly driving a 1989 Nissan pickup truck with Oregon plate 361 CUG.

Investigators believed McKown was in danger.

The sheriff’s office said on Friday, December 10, the crew of a search and rescue aircraft spotted McKown’s vehicle along Highway 234.

When investigators reached the area on foot, they found McKown dead inside his crashed pickup truck. It was the only vehicle involved in the incident.

Oregon State Police troopers are investigating the crash.