Missing man with ties to Southern Oregon found dead in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Ore. – A missing man with ties to Southern Oregon has been found dead.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said 22-year-old Steven Mainwaring was presumed to be in the general area of Alsea, Oregon when he went missing on December 18, 2022.

Investigators believed he was driving a 1994 dark navy blue Ford Bronco with a large black metal roof rack.

On the afternoon of January 1, 2023, Mainwaring’s vehicle was found in the area of Mary’s Peak in Benton County.

Deputies said they found Mainwaring dead near the Ford Bronco when they arrived at the scene.

“An investigation completed by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office found no evidence of criminal activity or indications of foul play,” BCSO said.

According to a family member, Mainwaring was an engineering student at Oregon State University and a member of the local Air National Guard at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls. He was reportedly originally from Klamath Falls.

Investigators said at this time, there is no additional information related to this incident.