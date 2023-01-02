Mt. Ashland Ski Area shuttles won’t run this season

MT. ASHLAND, Ore. – The buses that normally bring skiers from the valley to the Mt. Ashland Ski Area will not be running this season.

Mt. Ashland issued the following statement on New Year’s Eve:

“As you may know, the Snow Bus will not operate this season. We know this falls short of some of our guests’ expectations, and this was not a decision we came to lightly.

“This season was a combination of challenges for the shuttle. We have two aging buses, both of which have frequent mechanical issues, and our operations team determined they were not a safe and reliable option. In addition, we were not able to find drivers to employ that could work part-time, had Commercial Drivers License, and comfortable driving in mountain snow conditions.

“We’ve been asked, ‘What is the future of the Snow Bus?’ We understand that many guests rely on a shuttle service and there is a tradition of a ride being available to those who needed one. Truthfully, we do not know what shape this program will take in the future. We have started working groups to propose options that are safe, reliable, and sustainable for the long-term. We promise you we will do the work to look for a solution.”