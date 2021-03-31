Missing man’s vehicle found in rural Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – A man who was reported missing could be in Northern California.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said 47-year-old Patrick Gillespie was last seen in the Bend, Oregon area on March 11.
On March 26, Gillespie’s vehicle was found in the small community of Mt. Hebron, California, which is located near Highway 97 between the Oregon-California border and Weed.
Gillespie is described as a white man, 5’10” tall, weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office at 530-841-2900. Refer to case number 1-21-0540.