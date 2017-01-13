Missing mushroom picker found in rural Curry County

Curry County, Ore. – Curry County Search and Rescue members found a woman who had been lost for three days and two nights in the Curry County wilderness.
The Curry County Sheriff’s Office said 69-year-old Portland resident Sokhan Oul went mushroom picking at around 1:00 Tuesday afternoon. She was reported missing by her friends around 7:30 p.m. Search and rescue crews began searching that very night.
By the next day, there was still no sign of Oul, and it began snowing hard. Air resources were called in to assist.
On Thursday morning, Sheriff John Ward and Dan Brattain spotted a plume of smoke above the trees in a heavily wooded and steep area. The location was radioed back to base camp and ground crews went to the area.
CCSO said they found Oul standing by a fire she had made using a lighter and some of her clothing to keep warm. She told crews she piled brush onto the fire when she heard the helicopter.