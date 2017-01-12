Arizona trooper shot, citizen kills suspect

Maricopa County, Ariz. — Authorities are investigating the shooting of a Department of Public Safety trooper on Interstate 10 near Tonopah, Arizona Thursday morning.
The investigation is ongoing, but authorities say the trooper was responding to a call of shots fired when he came upon a roll-over crash.
A woman involved in that wreck died from her injuries.
Minutes later, the trooper was apparently ambushed by an armed suspect and was shot in the shoulder.
It’s unclear where the suspect came from, or if he’s related to the roll-over crash.
Next, a civilian driving by stopped to help the struggling trooper.
He was reportedly armed and fatally shot the suspect.
He then used the trooper’s radio to report what happened.
The unidentified trooper is a 27-year veteran and is expected to recover from his injuries.