Missing person alert sent to Rogue Valley residents

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police are still working on spreading the word about a missing Josephine County woman who may be in danger.

The Grants Pass Police Department said 39-year-old Rachael Behnke was last seen dropping her child off at a Grants Pass school on Friday, December 10. She was reported missing on Monday.

According to investigators, Behnke left her cellphone at home and her current whereabouts are unknown.

Behnke was last seen driving a white 2016 Ford Explorer with Oregon plate 684 MTH.

On Thursday, December 16, authorities sent out a text message alert to local residents asking them to keep an eye out for Behnke.

Police said nobody has reported seeing her vehicle in the six days she’s been missing.

With recent winter weather, investigators said they’re worried she could be stranded somewhere in the wilderness.

Anyone with information regarding Behnke’s whereabouts is asked to call Grants Pass police at 541-450-6260.