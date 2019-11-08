Missing Siskiyou County mom found safe

HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – Police in Santa Rosa, California found a missing Siskiyou County woman who was considered endangered.
On the afternoon of November 7, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s office was notified about a missing mother, identified as 24-year-old Courtney Irene Culver of Happy Camp.
She was last seen with her former boyfriend, Terrance “Chiefy” McCovey on the morning of October 24 in Happy Camp.
At the time, investigators believed Culver was in danger.
At about 1:30 on November 8, Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey said Culver Culver was found safe along with her ex-boyfriend in Santa Rosa, California.