Home
Missing skier on Mt. Bachelor found, sheriff’s office says

Missing skier on Mt. Bachelor found, sheriff’s office says

News Top Stories , , , , ,

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. — Updated on December 26, 2019: Missing skier, Ashlee Gingerich, has been found Thursday morning, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

###

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding 30-year-old Ashlee Gingerich who was last seen on Christmas Day near the top of the Sunrise chair lift at Mt. Bachelor.

The sheriff’s office says Mt. Bachelor ski patrol searched the area unable to find Gingerich.

She is described as approximately 5’6, 140 lbs with dark blonde hair wearing a black helmet, pink/purple pants with a green jacket.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »