Missing Thai boys, soccer coach found alive in cave

CHIANG RAI, Thailand (APTN/CNN) – It’s being hailed as a miraculous rescue in Thailand—12 boys and their soccer coach have been found alive nine days after they went missing in a flooded cave in northern Thailand.
A Thai provincial governor said the group was found safe, and the rescue operation is ongoing.
Rescue divers had been searching inside the cave for over a week.
Flooding made the rescue operation especially difficult and dangerous.
Divers with rope and extra oxygen navigated through the cave’s long narrow passageways to find the boys.
Rescue workers from around the world, including a U.S. military team, had been helping with the search.
