Missing woman found in Curry County woods

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – A woman who got lost on a walk near her Curry County home was found safe Monday.
Curry County Sheriff’s Office said on April 4 at about 10:00 p.m. they became aware 70-year-old Carol Dark was missing. According to her husband, Carol had her dog with her and had not been seen since 5:00 p.m. Carol’s car, cell phone, wallet and coat were still at her home.
Deputies and search and rescue crews searched around Carol’s secluded residence until about 2:00 in the morning. They couldn’t find any trace of her and decided to return during the day to search some more.
When daylight broke on the morning of April 9, the search for Carol continued with the help of a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter.
Almost two hours after the search began, a pair of search and rescue members found Carol in steep terrain and heavy brush about a mile from her home. She was cold and had a few bumps and bruises, but otherwise okay.
The sheriff’s office said it took nearly two hours to get Carol back on an established roadway due to the rough terrain. At one point, crews had to use a stretcher to get her out of the woods.
According to Carol, she had been on a walk wither her dog the evening before. When it started getting dark, she couldn’t work out her location. She got turned around and ended up spending the night in the woods.
Carol’s dog helped her keep warm during the night, but it was scared off when the Coast Guard helicopter was flying around. It was found about an hour later and returned home.
“It is so humbling to have a great group of men and women who are dedicated to helping others,” Sheriff John Ward wrote. “Without these men and woman, it would be impossible to have these favorable outcomes. I am honored to be a part of the Curry County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue.”