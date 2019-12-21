Missing woman’s car found abandoned in rural Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A missing Washington County woman’s car was found on a rural road in Josephine County.
Investigators said Sherry Wellwood was reported missing on December 18, 2019. On December 19, her car was found on BLM Road 37-6-36, about 15 miles south of Grants Pass.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said Wellwood’s car was unoccupied and nobody was seen in the area.
According to JCSO, they don’t believe Wellwood has any friends or family in Southern Oregon.
Wellwood is described as a 46-year-old woman, 5’3” tall, weighing 191 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Her vehicle is a 2005 blue Hyundai Sonata with Oregon plate 636-GAU. That vehicle is in the hands of law enforcement so investigators are not trying to find it. However, if you’ve seen the vehicle previously, or Wellwood, call the sheriff’s office at 541-474-5123.