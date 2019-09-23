Missouri woman’s shampoo bottle turns into projectile

ST. PETERS, Miss. (KSDK) – It wasn’t a bomb or a bullet, but a can of dry shampoo that turned into a projectile and burst through the sunroof of a car.
It happened to a Missouri woman whose mother says the damage, at first, led them to believe it was something more dramatic and scary.
Christine Debrecht’s daughter left this can of dry shampoo in the console of her car. The intense heat inside the car caused the can to explode, turning it into a projectile.
Christine’s daughter was not in the car at the time.
“We thought something fell down from the sky but the glass was going out so we know that wasn’t the case,” Christine said. “It took us I bet 10 or 15 minutes to find out to figure out exactly what had happened.”
The car is now at an auto body shop and though there’s no word yet on the amount of damage, insurance will pay for it.
But the owner of the body shop said that in all the years he’s been repairing cars, he’s never seen anything like this.