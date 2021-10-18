Monday marks Oregon’s healthcare worker, teacher vaccine deadline

SALEM, Ore. – The deadline for Oregon healthcare workers and teachers to get vaccinated is today.
Asante representative Lauren Van Sickle said patients won’t be affected by the changes.
She said the vast majority of Asante employees are fully vaccinated right now, but the numbers aren’t final yet.
Van Sickle said, “Our vaccination rate among employees is nearing 88 percent, that amounts to over 5,300 employees.”
Providence said 94 percent of its employees in Southern Oregon are vaccinated or have received a medical or religious exemption