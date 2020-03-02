Monster trout caught by New Hampshire fisherman

(CNN) A New Hampshire man has quite the story to tell after reeling in a monster lake trout last week.
It was so big that it shattered a decades-old state record. The previous record was 28 pounds set in 1958. Thomas Knight’s fish weighed in nine pounds heavier at 37.65 pounds.
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department confirmed the record and said it’s the largest lake trout caught in all of New England.
Knight said it’s “very rewarding” and “means the world to him.”
Knight had the fish preserved via taxidermy.
He’s renting it to a friend hang who’s hanging it in his restaurant for two years.