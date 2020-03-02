Third presumptive case of COVID-19 reported in Oregon

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. – Oregon health officials have identified a third presumed case of COVID-19 in the state.
The Oregon Health Authority said the first presumptive case of novel coronavirus in Oregon was announced in Washington County on February 28. The case involved an employee at Forest Hills Elementary in Lake Oswego.
The second presumptive case of COVID-19 was announced on March 1, again in Washington County.
On March 2, OHA said there was a third case in Umatilla County. The person reportedly attended a youth basketball game at Weston Middle School on February 29.
OHA said people can take the following precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Clean and disinfect surfaces that are often touched.
- Take care of your health overall. Staying current on your vaccinations, including flu vaccine, eating well and exercising all help your body stay resilient.
- Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the US.
For more information:
- OHA Emerging Respiratory Disease page: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus
- Washington Department of Health: https://www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/Coronavirus
- CDC COVID-19 page: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
- CDC travel notice: https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices
- WHO page: https://www.who.int/westernpacific/emergencies/novel-coronavirus