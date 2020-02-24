More seniors using marijuana, study finds

NEW YORK CITY (NBC) – An increasing number of senior citizens are smoking pot. That’s according to a new study from New York University.
It showed marijuana use in older adults increased by 75% between 2015 and 2018.
Researchers say the rise is likely due to the legalization of the drug in many states and they are calling for more studies to understand the benefits and risks of marijuana use among older adults.
The study was published on February 24, 2020, in the Journal of the American Medical Association.