Connecticut student vaccination bill advances

HARTFORD, Conn. (WVIT) – In Connecticut, the general assembly’s public health committee approved a bill that removes the religious exemptions for vaccinations for school-age children.
Hundreds showed up at the legislative office building in Hartford to show opposition to the bill.
Monday’s vote followed a public hearing last week that lasted 22 hours and included hundreds of speakers for and against the bill.
Some who oppose the bill say the state should not be allowed to interfere with someone’s belief system.
They say the Constitution ensures religious freedom and say religious rights should be protected.
Those who support the bill to remove the religious exemption for public school vaccinations say it’s a way to continue to protect against an outbreak of devastating illnesses.
The bill will now move to the full general assembly.