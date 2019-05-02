More stormy weather looms for central U.S.

(NBC News) – A slow moving storm system is battering the central United States with severe storms and flooding rain from Texas to Michigan.
That National Weather Service says at least 25 tornadoes touched down across five states Tuesday, and the threat is not over.
Heavy rain is the problem along the Mississippi River in Iowa, where parts of downtown Davenport are underwater after a temporary barrier holding back the rising river gave way.
“It happened very quickly when that temporarily flood system failed,” Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch explained.
Iowa’s governor has issued a disaster proclamation for areas of the state that have been dealing with flooding since mid-March.
To the north, waterways near Detroit are overflowing. In neighboring Dearborn Heights, streets are now rivers of water inundating homes.
Flooding could impact as many as ten states, with warnings posted for communities up and down the Mississippi River.
