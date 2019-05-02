Wheel thieves leave Louisiana Chevy dealer flat

SLIDELL, La. (WDSU) – A car dealer in Slidell, Louisiana showed up to work only to find that 31 of the cars on his lot were without wheels.
Matt Bowers, the car lot owner, said it all happened around 3 a.m. Saturday morning when the suspects came into the dealership with a U-Haul truck and cut the lock with bolt cutters.
Police said that within 45 minutes, the suspects managed to steal 134 wheels and tires off 31 cars. Bowers said the value of the property stolen totaled $121,000.
According to Slidell police, the suspects appear to be no amateurs, defeating locks, alarms, surveillance video, and security lights.
The only thing left behind were wooden blocks used to prop up the cars.
Bowers is offering $25,000 dollars of his own money for information that leads to catching the thieves. He said, “Honestly, if anyone is going to get stolen from in this town, I’m glad it’s me, because if anyone knows me knows I’m not gonna let this slide. I can’t do the police work, but I can help motivate people to cooperate with police and that’s what I plan on doing.”