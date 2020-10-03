More than one-hundred without power in East Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Pacific Power crews were investigating an outage Friday night that was impacting more than 100 customers.
The outage was reported shortly after 7 p.m. and for residents in the 97504 area code.
The cause was not immediately known. There was not an immediate estimate for when power could be restored.
