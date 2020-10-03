Ross, Burlington, T.J. Maxx coming to The Village at Medford Center, according to owner

MEDFORD, Ore — Three new tenants are coming to The Village at Medford Center, according to owner LBG Real Estate Companies’ website.
A new rending on the company’s website, says Ross, Burlington and T.J. Maxx will be added to the shopping center in 2021.
Over the last few years big businesses like Ashley Furniture, Rogue Air Trampoline Park and Sear’s have closed up or moved, while smaller shops and eateries have come and gone. This left The Village with two large spaces vacant.
